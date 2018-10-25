Bills' LeSean McCoy: Remains in protocol, but will practice
Coach Sean McDermott said McCoy remains in the NFL's concussion protocol but will practice Thursday on a limited basis, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
McCoy entered the league's protocol for head injuries after exiting the Week 7 loss against the Colts when he was taken down awkwardly on a tackle. The fact that McCoy will be able to take the field in any capacity for the Bills' first practice of Week 8 suggests that he's progressed on some level, but he'll still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist before his status for Monday's game against the Patriots can be confirmed. Chris Ivory (lower leg) -- if healthy -- would be in line to start at running back for the Bills if McCoy were to miss his second game of the season.
