Bills' LeSean McCoy: Remains involved in close loss
McCoy rushed 15 times for 52 yards and brought in all four of his targets for 12 yards in the Bills' 21-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
McCoy saw quarterback Josh Allen do a mighty convincing impersonation of a lead back with a team-high 135 rushing yards, while he generally found much tougher sledding. However, McCoy was able to work his way to a serviceable rushing yardage total with an 18-yard scamper and also tied for the team lead in receptions. The veteran back has encouragingly logged double-digit carries in five consecutive games, although the run-blocking struggles of the Bills offensive line haven't allowed him to parlay that into much production except for a 113-yard outburst versus the Jets in Week 10. He'll look to improve his numbers in a rematch against Gang Green in Week 14.
