Bills' LeSean McCoy: Remains limited at practice

McCoy (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.

We'll have to see if the Bills choose to list McCoy as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots or remove him from the team's injury report come Friday. Either way, we expect him to play this weekend, with a solid matchup on tap. To date, the Patriots are allowing an average of 122.3 rushing yards per game, with Le'Veon Bell having logged 117 in Week 15 and Kenyan Drake 114 in Week 14. Though McCoy didn't hit the century mark the last time he faced the Patriots, he still managed to record 93 yards on 15 carries against them in a 23-3 loss in Week 13.