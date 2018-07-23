Bills' LeSean McCoy: Reporting for training camp

McCoy will report for the start of training camp Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCoy showed up in the news a couple weeks ago when a since-deleted Instagram post accused him of playing a role in the assault and robbery of an ex-girlfriend. He vehemently denied the accusation, saying he hasn't been in direct contact with any of the people involved for months. With the investigation still ongoing and no charges filed, McCoy will be allowed to practice with the Bills.

