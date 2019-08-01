Bills' LeSean McCoy: Returns from brief absence
McCoy (personal) returned to the practice field Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
McCoy was excused from practice Wednesday due to pre-planned, person reasons, but the absence won't extend for longer than a day. The projected starting running back is back in pads and presumably ready to resume a regular workload.
