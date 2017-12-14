Bills' LeSean McCoy: Returns to full practice

McCoy (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

After logging 32 carries (for 156 yards) in snowy conditions in this past weekend's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts, McCoy's practiced reps were managed Wednesday. His return to a full session Thursday puts the running track in line to play Sunday at home against the Dolphins. While it won't exactly be balmy in Orchard Park on Sunday, the area's current weather forecast doesn't predict either snow or strong wind at that time.

