Bills' LeSean McCoy: Ruled out against Detroit

McCoy (hamstring) is officially listed as inactive prior to Sunday's matchup against Detroit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reports leading up to the inactives announcement were not optimistic about McCoy's status, and it turns out a few limited practices were not enough for him to make a speedy recovery from the hamstring injury that limited him to nine offensive snaps in Week 14. Backfield mate Chris Ivory (shoulder) would have been a viable pivot point, but he'll land on the inactive list as well despite practicing in full all week. This leaves Marcus Murphy as the projected starting running back, with Keith Ford on hand to function in a reserve capacity as well. Another candidate for carries is wideout Isaiah McKenzie, who has two rushing touchdowns on just nine carries this season.

