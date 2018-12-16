Bills' LeSean McCoy: Ruled out against Detroit
McCoy (hamstring) is officially listed as inactive prior to Sunday's matchup against Detroit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Reports leading up to the inactives announcement were not optimistic about McCoy's status, and it turns out a few limited practices were not enough for him to make a speedy recovery from the hamstring injury that limited him to nine offensive snaps in Week 14. Backfield mate Chris Ivory (shoulder) would have been a viable pivot point, but he'll land on the inactive list as well despite practicing in full all week. This leaves Marcus Murphy as the projected starting running back, with Keith Ford on hand to function in a reserve capacity as well. Another candidate for carries is wideout Isaiah McKenzie, who has two rushing touchdowns on just nine carries this season.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Not expected to play•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Game-time call, but unlikely to play•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Viewed as game-time call•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Expected to sit Week 15•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Listed as questionable for Week 15•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Will practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15