Bills' LeSean McCoy: Runs for 37 yards
McCoy rushed for 37 yards on six carries during Friday's 24-20 win over the Lions.
McCoy's biggest run came at the end of the first quarter in which he took a draw and cut to the right side line on his way to a 21-yard gain. Had it been the 2018 regular season, it would have been McCoy's fourth longest run of the season. Yes, nobody's calling him baby anymore, but Shady still figures to be an asset in an offense that wants to pound the ball and give Josh Allen opportunities over the top. It's just that with the never-aging Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon, and Devin Singletary, this is no longer a one-back- dominant offense it has been for the past several seasons.
