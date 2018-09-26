Bills' LeSean McCoy: Says he'll play this week

McCoy (ribs) stated Wednesday that he's playing Sunday against the Packers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Though McCoy left no doubt that he plans to play this weekend, he did acknowledge that he's still dealing with some pain in his rib area, so expect his name to remain on the Bills' Week 4 injury report. Assuming no setbacks, however, McCoy is eager to re-join the team's offense, which look rejuvenated in Week 3's 27-6 upset win over the Vikings. "I've just got to get going, make some people miss," McCoy noted with regard to his approach to Sunday's contest. "I have an urgency to get out there, get the run game rolling."