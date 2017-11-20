Bills' LeSean McCoy: Scores twice in blowout loss

McCoy took 13 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown and added a 12-yard touchdown on his only target in Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Chargers.

McCoy miraculously broke out of a two-game slump despite watching Nathan Peterman throw five interceptions before halftime. The veteran back ripped off a 37-yard scamper and a 27-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 early in the first quarter, only to watch Peterman hand the Chargers an insurmountable lead. Tyrod Taylor came in for the second half and eventually connected with McCoy for a 12-yard score early in the fourth quarter. Regardless of which quarterback is under center, McCoy profiles as the only reliable piece of the Buffalo offense for a Week 12 game in Kansas City.