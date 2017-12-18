Bills' LeSean McCoy: Scores twice on Miami

McCoy rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and added 46 yards and a touchdown on four catches during Sunday's 24-16 win over Miami.

After capping Buffalo's first drive with a four-yard touchdown run, McCoy struck again in the second quarter when he cut upfield and slipped behind Miami's defense before hauling in a 16-yard touchdown pass. McCoy opened the season on a five-game scoreless streak and had a bit of a lull midseason, but he has now topped 75 total yards in five straight games and has scored four times during that span. He's heating up at just the right time as Buffalo's playoff hopes depend on his performances in season-ending rematches against New England and Miami. McCoy has tallied 198 total yards against the two division foes in just the past three weeks.