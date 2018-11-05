Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sees 41 percent snap share in blowout

McCoy played only 37 of the Bills' 91 offensive snaps (41 percent) in Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears, finishing with 10 carries for 10 yards and four receptions for 19 yards on four targets.

According to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com, McCoy's 41 percent snap share was his lowest mark in any game in which he's exited a contest with his health intact. Considering the Bills were facing a 28-0 deficit at halftime, it's not too surprising McCoy's workload was limited, as Marcus Murphy handled most of the snaps in garbage time when top backup Chris Ivory (shoulder) was pulled in the fourth quarter. McCoy seems to have moved past the cracked rib cartilage that sidelined in Week 3 as well as the concussion that threatened his status for Week 8, but the Bills' porous offensive line and anemic quarterback play have been significant drags on his fantasy value. The 30-year-old has managed just 24 yards on 24 carries over the last three games, plunging his season yards-per-carry average to a career-worst 3.1