Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sees opportunities limited in blowout

McCoy carried eight times for 49 yards and caught three passes for an additional 11 yards in Sunday's 47-10 loss to the Saints.

McCoy gashed the visitors for a 36 yard gain, but he totaled just 13 yards on his other seven totes en route to his second straight game under 50 rushing yards. He finished with the second most targets on the team, but a miserable day from Tyrod Taylor limited his impact in that regard. McCoy saw 61 total touches in two consecutive wins after the bye week, but he's gotten the ball a total of 23 times in two subsequent losses. He seems likely to be much more involved next week against the Chargers.