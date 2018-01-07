Bills' LeSean McCoy: Set to play Sunday
McCoy (ankle) will be active for Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars.
McCoy will thus give it a go Sunday in the franchise's first playoff game since Jan. 8, 2000. It remains to be seen how much work he'll be able to handle, but given the magnitude of the contest, look for the Bills to get the ball into the hands of their top play-maker as much as possible, within the context of McCoy working through a balky ankle. Mike Tolbert and Marcus Murphy are on hand to spell McCoy when he needs a breather, or if he suffers any in-game setbacks Sunday.
