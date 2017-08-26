Bills' LeSean McCoy: Set to see preseason action

McCoy will see action in line with the starters Saturday against the Ravens, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "The starters I'd like to see them come out of the locker room at halftime and play a series or two give or take," coach Sean McDermott said. "LeSean will be around that area as a starter. So we'll see how he feels. He's been in this league long enough to know what he needs to do to get himself ready as he ramps up his rep cycle."

We imagine the team will err on the side of caution if McCoy looks polished, as he's well versed on what he needs to do to be ready for Week 1, but it sounds like the team plans on him playing at least into the second quarter.