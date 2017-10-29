Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sets season high in rushing

McCoy carried 27 times for 151 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Raiders. He also caught six passes for 22 yards in the 34-14 win.

McCoy was a true workhorse in this one, setting season highs in carries and rushing yardage as he accounted for nearly half his team's total offensive output. He averaged a meager 3.7 yards per catch, but his seven targets also led the team. McCoy failed to reach the end zone through his first five games, but he's scored three times in two games since the bye to go along with 295 scrimmage yards. He'll look to continue his ascent Thursday against the Jets.