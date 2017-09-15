Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sitting out Friday to rest

McCoy is dealing with "some groin soreness," according to head coach Sean McDermott, and will not practice Friday in order to rest.

The wording of McDermott's comments indicate the Bills are holding McCoy out as a precautionary measure, and McDermott did add "it's nothing serious," but McCoy's absence does at least raise an eyebrow about his availability for Week 2. Expect the Bills to provide another update on McCoy's status following the conclusion of Friday's session.