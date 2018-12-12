Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sitting out practice
Coach Sean McDermott said that McCoy (hamstring) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
The Bills are viewing McCoy as day to day while he tends to a hamstring injury that limited him to just nine snaps in the Week 14 loss to the Jets. Buffalo was down to just one healthy running back (Marcus Murphy) by the end of the contest, but fortunately for the team, backup Chris Ivory (shoulder) is on track to practice Wednesday, per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic. If McCoy fails to demonstrate enough progress in his recovery over the next few days and is ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Lions, Ivory and Murphy would act as his primary replacements, though quarterback Josh Allen's prowess as a runner may naturally limit the carry counts for both running backs.
