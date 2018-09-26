Bills' LeSean McCoy: Slated for limited practice
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that McCoy (ribs) would be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Perhaps more noteworthy than McCoy's availability for practice is the fact that McDermott noted the running back has made "considerable progress" in his recovery from cracked ribs, according to Chris Brown of the Bills' official site. Despite the painful injury, McCoy had been angling to play in the Bills' eventual Week 3 win over the Vikings before being ruled out after pregame warmups. It would appear McCoy has a better chance of suiting up Sunday in Green Bay, but the 30-year-old would need to demonstrate continued progress in the Bills' subsequent practices Thursday and Friday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...