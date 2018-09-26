Bills' LeSean McCoy: Slated for limited practice

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that McCoy (ribs) would be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Perhaps more noteworthy than McCoy's availability for practice is the fact that McDermott noted the running back has made "considerable progress" in his recovery from cracked ribs, according to Chris Brown of the Bills' official site. Despite the painful injury, McCoy had been angling to play in the Bills' eventual Week 3 win over the Vikings before being ruled out after pregame warmups. It would appear McCoy has a better chance of suiting up Sunday in Green Bay, but the 30-year-old would need to demonstrate continued progress in the Bills' subsequent practices Thursday and Friday.