Bills' LeSean McCoy: Solid day in blowout loss

McCoy rushed 15 times for 93 yards and brought in two of five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Patriots.

McCoy made the most of his rather limited opportunities in a contest where game script became increasingly unfavorable to the running game. The multi-time Pro Bowler has now averaged between 6.1 and 8.8 yards per carry in three of his past four contests, although Sunday's 15 totes were the most he's logged in any of that trio of games. The nine-year veteran will look for a larger workload against the vulnerable Colts defense in Week 14.