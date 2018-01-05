Bills' LeSean McCoy: Some participation
Bills coach Sean McDermott said that McCoy will "do some things today" in the individual part of Friday's practice and that the team will go from there with his injured ankle, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
McCoy is almost certainly trending toward a questionable designation for this week's playoff game in Jacksonville, and the matter truly won't be settled until Sunday morning's game-day announcements.
