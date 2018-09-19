Bills' LeSean McCoy: Status call coming Friday or Saturday

McCoy (ribs) said that he'll decide by Friday or Saturday whether he's fit to play Sunday against the Vikings, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports. "[I'll see] if I can actually go out there and run full tilt, full speed with no pain," McCoy said Wednesday. "But it might be some pain. I'll have to deal with it.'

If he plays this weekend, McCoy would wear protective gear over his damaged rib cartilage, but his status essentially hinges on how much pain he's willing to tolerate. While the running back's playing status is clouded by injury, head coach Sean McDermott noted Wednesday that McCoy's standing with the team hasn't changed amid his ongoing legal situation. If McCoy is forced to sit out Sunday's game, Marcus Murphy and Chris Ivory are first in line for carries in the Buffalo backfield.