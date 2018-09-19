Bills' LeSean McCoy: Status call coming Friday or Saturday
McCoy (ribs) said that he'll decide by Friday or Saturday whether he's fit to play Sunday against the Vikings, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports. "[I'll see] if I can actually go out there and run full tilt, full speed with no pain," McCoy said Wednesday. "But it might be some pain. I'll have to deal with it.'
If he plays this weekend, McCoy would wear protective gear over his damaged rib cartilage, but his status essentially hinges on how much pain he's willing to tolerate. While the running back's playing status is clouded by injury, head coach Sean McDermott noted Wednesday that McCoy's standing with the team hasn't changed amid his ongoing legal situation. If McCoy is forced to sit out Sunday's game, Marcus Murphy and Chris Ivory are first in line for carries in the Buffalo backfield.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...