Bills' LeSean McCoy: Staying in Buffalo

Coach Sean McDermott stated Tuesday that the Bills did not make any deals on the NFL's deadline day, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports. McCoy and receiver Kelvin Benjamin had been possible trade targets.

McCoy owners would have probably been happier with almost any other team but the Bills, as the shifty star simply can't find much room to run this season. At the halfway point, McCoy has just 257 rushing yards and 167 receiving yards, and surprisingly hasn't found the end zone yet through either path after scoring eight touchdowns last season and 14 the season prior.