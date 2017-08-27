Bills' LeSean McCoy: Stifled by Baltimore
McCoy gained seven yards on six carries and lost two yards on two receptions (three targets) in Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore.
With Jordan Matthews (chest) absent and Tyrod Taylor lasting just two drives before he suffered a concussion, McCoy was left as the only proven offensive weapon against a Baltimore defense that has been dominant this preseason. The results were predictably ugly, with the Bills failing to score until their final drive of the first half. While free of concerns regarding talent and workload, McCoy could be somewhat limited by the lack of talent surrounding him -- particularly if Taylor misses any time. McCoy might also lose some goal-line carries to Mike Tolbert, who scored from one yard out right before the break.
More News
-
Chiefs expectations sans Hunt
The debates over Spencer Ware and Kareem Hunt may have been decided by an injury. Heath Cummings...
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...