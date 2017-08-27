Bills' LeSean McCoy: Stifled by Baltimore

McCoy gained seven yards on six carries and lost two yards on two receptions (three targets) in Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore.

With Jordan Matthews (chest) absent and Tyrod Taylor lasting just two drives before he suffered a concussion, McCoy was left as the only proven offensive weapon against a Baltimore defense that has been dominant this preseason. The results were predictably ugly, with the Bills failing to score until their final drive of the first half. While free of concerns regarding talent and workload, McCoy could be somewhat limited by the lack of talent surrounding him -- particularly if Taylor misses any time. McCoy might also lose some goal-line carries to Mike Tolbert, who scored from one yard out right before the break.