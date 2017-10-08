Bills' LeSean McCoy: Still can't hit pay dirt

McCoy rushed 19 times for 63 yards and caught six passes for 26 yards in Sunday's loss at Cincinnati.

McCoy, surprisingly, has yet to score this season and you can add one more game to that when you count Week 17 of 2016. That's almost unheard of for a player that was taken within the top 7-8 picks of almost any draft. McCoy remains a major part of the offense and his 468 yards from scrimmage through five games are nothing to sneeze at, but the Bills just can't get their running game working like they did the last few seasons. McCoy will get to rest any nicks and bruises for two weeks as the Bills get their bye in Week 6, then they get the Bucs at home in Week 7.