Bills' LeSean McCoy: Still limited

McCoy (hip/groin) will remain limited at Friday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

After taking four carries for 11 yards in last Friday's preseason contest, McCoy has been limited or absent throughout the week of practice. Coach Sean McDermott said he'll "err on the side of caution" for Sunday's preseason game against Cincinnati, providing a strong hint that McCoy is unlikely to play. There hasn't been any indication the hip/groin injury is serious, but it will be somewhat concerning if the 30-year-old isn't back practicing with his teammates by the end of next week.

