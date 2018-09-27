Bills' LeSean McCoy: Still not taking contact

McCoy (ribs) was present for practice Thursday and was donning a non-contact jersey, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy opened the week with a limited practice Wednesday, during which he was also unable to take contact. It appears he'll receive the same listing when the Bills unveil Thursday's practice report, which doesn't move the needle much with regards to his outlook for Sunday's game against the Packers. For what it's worth, McCoy said that he intends to suit up this weekend, but he also expressed a similar sentiment last week before being ruled inactive ahead of the Bills' upset win over the Vikings.

