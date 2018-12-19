Bills' LeSean McCoy: Still tough and go for Week 16
Coach Sean McDermott said McCoy (hamstring) is in a "pretty good spot" but the Bills will have to see how the running back does in practice Wednesday before having a better idea of his outlook for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
McCoy seemed close to playing in the Week 15 win over the Lions, but the out-of-contention Bills chose to play it safe and give some younger players looks in the running game. With a game against a tough division rival on tap this week, there may be more impetus for the Bills to bring back McCoy as the team looks to score an upset victory to provide momentum heading into Week 19. That said, McCoy would have to get through the practice week unfettered before he's a surer bet to play.
