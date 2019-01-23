Bills' LeSean McCoy: Still under NFL investigation

McCoy said the NFL is still investigating a July incident involving an attack against his ex-girlfriend at a home he owns in the Atlanta area, ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reports.

McCoy maintains his innocence after being accused of orchestrating the attack. Meanwhile, Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have both said they expect the 30-year-old running back to stay with the team for 2019, apparently unfazed by the July accusations or his career-worst season in 2018. The team could quickly change its tune if McCoy ultimately faces legal consequences and/or NFL discipline.