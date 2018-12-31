Bills' LeSean McCoy: Still wanted in Buffalo

Bills general manager Brandon Beane reiterated Monday that McCoy is part of the team's plan for 2019, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports. "LeSean will come back in 2019 and we'll go from there," Beane said.

Rather than angling for a pay cut, the Bills have repeatedly gone out of their way to support McCoy, with Beane and coach Sean McDermott both making similar comments in recent weeks. It's an implicit admission the offensive line was a complete disaster, as there's no other justification for retaining a 30-year-old running back with a non-guaranteed $6.43 million salary coming off a season with 3.2 yards per carry, 5.2 yards per target and three touchdowns in 14 games. The circumstances this season obviously were difficult, but it's hard to see why the Bills have no hesitation about making him one of the better-compensated running backs in the league yet again.