Bills' LeSean McCoy: Strong support from GM
Bills GM Brandon Beane continued to offer supportive words regarding McCoy's starting status this week. "He's very confident, when you talk to him, that he still sees himself up here (raises hand up to show a high level), and I don't think you're changing that. And I wouldn't want him to think any different. But we're focused on this year. That's what we have him under contract for, and I definitely think he's got enough left in the tank to help us in 2019," said Beane.
Well, we don't expect the GM to say, "He's old and we're not sure we want him around ..." but everything coming out of One Bills Drive this offseason suggests they're willing to let McCoy -- who just turned 31 -- take the starting job and run with it. The Bills have what looks to be a much better offensive line and another year under coordinator Brian Daboll can only help the offense click. That all said, the Bills have staffed plenty of backs behind Shady, so his bell-cow days may be over, and if he did show regression in speed and quickness during training camp and the preseason, the Bills could still unload him. For now, he seems to make a great No. 3 fantasy back while the general vibe is down on him, as he had very little to work with last season.
