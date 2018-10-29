Bills' LeSean McCoy: Suits up Monday night
McCoy (concussion) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Patriots.
The running back headed into the weekend listed as questionable for the contest after practicing in a limited fashion this past week, but he subsequently cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Sunday. McCoy is thus in line to head the Bills' Week 8 ground game, with Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy on hand to work in reserve/change-of-pace capacities. Buffalo's attack has scored a league-low 11.6 points per game to date, but working in McCoy's favor in that less-than-ideal team context is that he clearly remains the Bills' top weapon on offense, when healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8