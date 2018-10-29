Bills' LeSean McCoy: Suits up Monday night

McCoy (concussion) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Patriots.

The running back headed into the weekend listed as questionable for the contest after practicing in a limited fashion this past week, but he subsequently cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Sunday. McCoy is thus in line to head the Bills' Week 8 ground game, with Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy on hand to work in reserve/change-of-pace capacities. Buffalo's attack has scored a league-low 11.6 points per game to date, but working in McCoy's favor in that less-than-ideal team context is that he clearly remains the Bills' top weapon on offense, when healthy.

