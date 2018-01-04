Bills' LeSean McCoy: Suits up Thursday
McCoy (ankle) suited up for Thursday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
It won't be clear until after practice how much work McCoy was able to do, but as the report notes, he was able to do more than he did Wednesday just by taking part in stretching drills. More to come on McCoy's status for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Jaguars, but he is seemingly progressing in the right direction.
More News
