Bills' LeSean McCoy: Team confident in status

Bills management stated Thursday that nothing has come up so far in the investigation of assault on McCoy's ex-girlfriend in a house he owns in Georgia that has the team concerned over his status for the upcoming season, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports. "We've communicated with (the NFL)," general manager Brandon Beane said during a news conference with coach Sean McDermott. "We feel comfortable that LeSean's going to be here and ready to roll. We don't see that changing.

While the assault on McCoy's ex-girlfriend was an awful series of events, McCoy contends he had no involvement in the situation whatsoever and the comments of the team reflect the fact that no evidence has come forth over the last week that he had a role. While the matter is far from closed, it appears as if McCoy and the Bills are onto football matters, where the running back is healthy and about to participate in training camp, and is expected to be the focal point of the offense in 2018.