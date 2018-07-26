Bills' LeSean McCoy: Team confident in status
Bills management stated Thursday that nothing has come up so far in the investigation of assault on McCoy's ex-girlfriend in a house he owns in Georgia that has the team concerned over his status for the upcoming season, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports. "We've communicated with (the NFL)," general manager Brandon Beane said during a news conference with coach Sean McDermott. "We feel comfortable that LeSean's going to be here and ready to roll. We don't see that changing.
While the assault on McCoy's ex-girlfriend was an awful series of events, McCoy contends he had no involvement in the situation whatsoever and the comments of the team reflect the fact that no evidence has come forth over the last week that he had a role. While the matter is far from closed, it appears as if McCoy and the Bills are onto football matters, where the running back is healthy and about to participate in training camp, and is expected to be the focal point of the offense in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Why Wentz is risky
Is Aaron Rodgers in a tier of his own and is Carson Wentz really a bust? Quarterback Week continues...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg is one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy football draft experts
-
2QB league Sleepers, Breakouts & Bust
Heath Cummings takes a look at the two-QB format and offers sleepers, breakouts and busts.
-
Heath's QB Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts
Heath Cummings has sleepers breakouts and busts at the quarterback position, beginning with...
-
No. 2 quarterbacks with No. 1 upside
Jamey Eisenberg looks at backup quarterbacks who could emerge as starting options heading into...