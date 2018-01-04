Bills' LeSean McCoy: Tentatively optimistic

McCoy wants his injured ankle to be healthy enough to the point he'll be able to make the necessary cuts to be effective in Sunday's wild-card game at Jacksonville, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "I just want to be able to cut well enough where I don't have a lot of pain when I'm cutting," said the running back. "I just want to be close or the best as far as 100 percent I can get. But a game like this you've got to lay it on the line. If I can't get to 100 percent as long as I'm out there and I can run effective enough, I'll do it. We'll just see."

McCoy hasn't practiced the past two days and is no guarantee to practice Friday either, but he's starting to trend in the right direction and is out of the immobilizer boot he had to wear earlier in the week. McCoy has always been a guy that plays through pain, but the Bills almost got burned earlier in the year when he tried to play through an injured hamstring that needed another week of rest. That thought is McCoy's mind, though he can also be more effective at 80-90 percent than the lesser options the Bills have behind him. This is truly shaping into a game-time decision.