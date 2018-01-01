Bills' LeSean McCoy: Tests on ankle come back negative

McCoy underwent tests on his ankle, which were returned negative, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While the Bills were able to pull off a 22-16 victory Sunday at Miami, they lost their best offensive player, by a long shot, in the process. Initial examinations have yielded pleasing results, which now must be taken into account as the Bills prepare for their first playoff game since 1999. In his place Sunday, Mike Tolbert posted seven carries for 39 yards and one reception for six yards, while fellow reserve running back Marcus Murphy turned seven rushes into 41 yards and two catches into seven yards.