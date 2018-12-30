Bills' LeSean McCoy: Three touchdowns in 2018

McCoy rushed 10 times for 26 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 42-17 win over the Dolphins. He finishes the season with 514 yards and three touchdowns on 161 carries, along with 238 yards on 34 catches.

Buffalo could save $3.8 million of the $6.425 million owed McCoy next season by cutting the 30-year-old running back, and that option will at least receive consideration after his production fell off a cliff this season. There are no immediate replacements on the roster, however, so perhaps he'll be back in a starting role with the team next year after all. Either way, you should have no problem snagging him in the later rounds come draft day next season.