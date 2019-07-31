Bills' LeSean McCoy: To miss Wednesday's practice

McCoy has been excused from Wednesday's practice due to a personal reason, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "LeSean McCoy will not practice," said coach Sean McDermott. "He's been excused for personal reasons. It's something we've known about for several days, so nothing unexpected."

The veteran No. 1 running back isn't injured, though it didn't sound like a definite he'd be returning to the team right away either.