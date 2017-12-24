Bills' LeSean McCoy: Tops 140 scrimmage yards in loss

McCoy rushed 17 times for 71 yards and caught five of seven targets for 76 more in Sunday's 37-16 loss to the Patriots.

The final score was ugly, but McCoy got no shortage of work as his team actually held a 16-13 lead early in the second half. While many top fantasy assets will be tough to trust in Week 17, McCoy should be deployed as usual in Miami with Buffalo still in playoff contention at 8-7. The veteran running back's ability to contribute as both a rusher and receiver should also ensure plenty of touches in that contest regardless of game flow.