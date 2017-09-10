Bills' LeSean McCoy: Tops century mark in opener

McCoy rushed 22 times for 110 yards and caught five of six targets for another 49 in Sunday's opener against the Jets.

McCoy briefly exited this one with a wrist injury, but was able to return without issue. His day could've been much bigger, but Buffalo twice scored via the air from one yard out before letting fullback Mike Tolbert vulture a one-yard score on the ground. While the elusive and explosive McCoy is still Buffalo's best option for moving the ball into scoring position, Tolbert's proficiency in close will limit the former Eagle's looks near the goal line.