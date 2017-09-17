Bills' LeSean McCoy: Totals 46 yards from scrimmage
McCoy recorded 12 rushes for nine yards and six receptions (on seven targets) for 34 yards during Sunday's 9-3 loss in Carolina.
McCoy's carry count, number of catches, targets and receiving yards were all team highs in a dismal offensive performance for the Bills, who managed 176 total yards in Week 2. In the aftermath of the game, he said that he tweaked his wrist on the final play of the third quarter, but neither that nor the sore groin that forced a DNP on Friday were to blame for his lacking output, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. Because he's banged up, he's a prime candidate to receive additional rest during Week 3 preparation for a visit from the Broncos.
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Rested Friday, but not assigned Week 2 injury designation•
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Sitting out Friday to rest•
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Ready for Week 2•
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Wrist issue not serious•
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Tops century mark in opener•
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Ready to go in Week 1•
