Bills' LeSean McCoy: Totals 53 yards in win
McCoy ran for 46 yards on 17 carries and added a seven-yard catch during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Jaguars.
Bills fans were excited to see what their rookie quarterback, Josh Allen, could do, but McCoy is probably wondering whether Matt Barkley can make a guest appearance or two. After running for 113 yards with Barkley in the lineup last week, McCoy came back down to earth in a winning effort against the Jaguars as Allen led the team in rushing. The veteran is averaging just 2.7 yards per carry over his last five outings, but faces a favorable matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday as Miami has given up 4.8 yards per carry, among the worst in the league this season.
