Bills' LeSean McCoy: Totals 94 scrimmage yards versus Texans

McCoy carried 16 times for 73 yards and caught three passes for an additional 21 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Texans.

McCoy averaged a respectable 4.6 yards per carry against a stout Texans front, posting his second-best rushing output of the season. He tied for third on the team in targets and chipped in as a pass catcher in what was another encouraging performance. McCoy has been much more effective over the last two weeks, totaling 202 scrimmage yards on a healthy 45 touches. Shady should continue to produce through sheer volume if nothing else, but he's still yet to find the end zone this season and could struggle even more in that regard if Josh Allen (elbow) is forced to miss time. Next up is a matchup with the Colts on Sunday.