Bills' LeSean McCoy: Totals 95 yards against Pats

McCoy rushed 12 times for 13 yards and caught six of eight targets for 82 yards in Monday night's 25-6 loss to the Patriots.

McCoy cleared concussion protocol in time to suit up, but found next to no room to run against New England's defensive front. Besides a long gain of 12 yards, McCoy combined for one yard on his other 11 totes. Fortunately, quarterback Derek Anderson leaned on him in the passing game, resulting in McCoy leading the Bills across the board through the air. Nonetheless, the veteran will hope for a more balanced attack in Week 9 versus the Bears.