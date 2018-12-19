Bills' LeSean McCoy: Touch-and-go week ahead

Coach Sean McDermott said McCoy (hamstring) is in a "pretty good spot" but the Bills will have to see how he does in practice Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy seemed close to playing in Week 15, but the out-of-contention Bills chose to play it safe and give some younger players looks in the running game. This is Patriots week, however, and there may be more impetus to at least see how the young team stacks up against a stronger division rival. That said, Shady would have to get through the practice week unfettered before he's a surer bet to play.