Bills' LeSean McCoy: Trade to Philadelphia considered unlikely
McCoy isn't expected to be traded from the Bills to the Eagles this season, as the two sides haven't even reached the point of discussing compensation in any potential deal, a source tells Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
McCoy was linked to his former team after the Eagles lost starting running back Jay Ajayi to a season-ending knee injury last Sunday. While Rapoport notes that Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman reached out to the Bills, it appears his communication with the Buffalo front office was more of a feeler than anything, as no serious trade talks for McCoy emerged. According to Rapoport, the Bills reportedly have a high asking price for the 30-year-old, which has halted the momentum in any teams' pursuit for McCoy. While the Bills will undoubtedly continue to listen to offers on McCoy, at this point, it appears fantasy owners should proceed with the expectation that he'll remain in Buffalo for the remainder of the campaign, a reality that dims his outlook. McCoy has failed to score a touchdown this season and is averaging only 58.5 scrimmage yards per game over his four appearances.
More News
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: May not be available for trade•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Breaks out with over 100 scrimmage yards•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Not listed on injury report•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Avoids serious hand injury•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Quiet in shutout loss, suffers possible hand injury•
-
Bills' LeSean McCoy: Back in action Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...