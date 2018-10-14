Bills' LeSean McCoy: Trade to Philadelphia considered unlikely

McCoy isn't expected to be traded from the Bills to the Eagles this season, as the two sides haven't even reached the point of discussing compensation in any potential deal, a source tells Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

McCoy was linked to his former team after the Eagles lost starting running back Jay Ajayi to a season-ending knee injury last Sunday. While Rapoport notes that Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman reached out to the Bills, it appears his communication with the Buffalo front office was more of a feeler than anything, as no serious trade talks for McCoy emerged. According to Rapoport, the Bills reportedly have a high asking price for the 30-year-old, which has halted the momentum in any teams' pursuit for McCoy. While the Bills will undoubtedly continue to listen to offers on McCoy, at this point, it appears fantasy owners should proceed with the expectation that he'll remain in Buffalo for the remainder of the campaign, a reality that dims his outlook. McCoy has failed to score a touchdown this season and is averaging only 58.5 scrimmage yards per game over his four appearances.