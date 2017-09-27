Bills' LeSean McCoy: Uninjured heading into Week 4
McCoy (wrist) practiced fully Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
McCoy has been nicked up a few times this season, but he'll be as healthy as can be expected heading into Week 4's matchup against the Falcons. Of bigger concern is the lack of output the last two weeks, as McCoy has an unsightly 30 yards on 26 carries. We don't feel he's lost a step, but it's become apparent the Bills are having growing pains instituting a new run-blocking scheme.
