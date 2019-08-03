Bills' LeSean McCoy: Veteran rest day

McCoy was given the night off Friday as a number of veterans were rested, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

McCoy already missed one practice this week due to a personal day, but with the team having a number of backs to look at and using them in a lot of short-yardage drills Friday night, there was a good case for keeping the veteran -- one who's well familiar with the playbook -- as fresh as possible for the regular season.