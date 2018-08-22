Bills' LeSean McCoy: Viewed as day-to-day
Coach Sean McDermott views McCoy (groin/hip) as day-to-day, wgr550.radio.com reports.
The hip component of McCoy's injury issue is evidently an added layer, but the running back was able to take part in individual position work Wednesday. That he was able to take to the field at all Wednesday would appear to confirm the minor nature of what McCoy is dealing with, but as long as he is viewed as day-to-day, his status for Sunday's preseason contest against the Bengals is unclear.
