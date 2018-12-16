Bills' LeSean McCoy: Viewed as game-time call

McCoy (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Lions, is being viewed as a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that though McCoy will apparently get a chance to test out his hamstring in a pregame workout before the Bills make a call on his status, the team isn't optimistic he'll be able to play. Meanwhile, Rapoport relays that McCoy's top backup, Chris Ivory (shoulder), is not expected to play, though that same Schefter report suggests Ivory is a game-time call. The conflicting reports muddle the Bills' backfield situation, but fortunately for fantasy players monitoring the matter, Buffalo and Detroit play among the early slate of games Sunday. Clarity on McCoy's availability -- or lack thereof -- should come when the Bills release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m. EST. In the event both McCoy and Ivory sit out, Marcus Murphy and Keith Ford would be the only healthy options available.